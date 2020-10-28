HSIL to invest ₹ 320 crore on facilities in TS

HYDERABAD

Sanitaryware firm and leading glass packaging producer HSIL on Wednesday said it will invest ₹ 220 crore on a greenfield specialty glass manufacturing facility in Bhongir and ₹100 crore to augment capacity of its plastic pipes and fittings plant in Sangareddy.

Announcing ₹220 crore investment in AGI Glaspac, part of its packaging products division, HSIL said the proposed facility will be operational by the end of September 2022. It will have a manufacturing capacity of 150 tonnes per day and will include one new furnace with five manufacturing lines spread across 15 acres.

The specialty glass products will cater to industries such as pharmaceuticals, including for vials, and other products such as perfumery, cosmetics and high-end liquor. The facility will be equipped with cutting-edge technology rooted in the principles of digital manufacturing. It will also create job opportunities in the region.

AGI Glaspac has two manufacturing plants in Telangana, one in Sanathnagar here and another in Bhongir with an overall capacity to manufacture 1,600 tonnes container glass per day. Its clients are into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, fast-moving consumer goods, retail, pharmaceuticals and edible oil space.

HSIL vice-chairman and MD Sandip Somany said the foray into production of specialty glass will further strengthen the company’s footprint in the glass packaging segment. “This segment is set to gain momentum from the increasing marketing strategies and advertisements implemented by high-end perfumery, liquor and cosmetics companies besides. The rising trend of online shopping would also propel the growth,” he said in a statement.

Another release from HSIL said the company will invest ₹100 crore in the plastic pipes and fittings solution business to increase the production capacity at the Sangareddy plant. The aim is to augment the production from 30,000 tonnes to 48,000 tonnes by September, 2022. “The investment of ₹100 crore is a strategic decision to make our production facility more robust and manage the demands in the new normal,” Mr. Somany said.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the demand of CPVC and UPVC pipes and fittings. The strategic investment will help the company cater to the requirements from the customer base, optimise the lead-time and consistently meet the future demands from various markets, the release said.