Hotel worker murdered in Hyderabad

A man in his late 30s was murdered by unidentified persons at Hassan Nagar in Bahadurpura police limits on Wednesday.
Police identified the victim as Babu Khan, a hotel worker, in the same locality. It was reported that unknown persons attacked him with sharp weapons and left him in a pool of blood near Hassan Nagar crossroads. He died at the crime scene, before any medical intervention could reach him.
Preliminarily, police suspected past rivalry as a reason behind the attack. The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.
An investigation was opened.