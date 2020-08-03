Hospitals asked to follow uniform treatment protocol

Health Minister Eatala Rajender discussing COVID-related issues with the heads of departments at the Gandhi Hospital on Monday.

03 August 2020 23:41 IST

Health Minister holds e-meet with superintendents, infectious diseases specialists

Uniform treatment protocol for COVID-19 has to be followed in all hospitals across Telangana, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender who held a video conference with infectious diseases specialists and superintendents of hospitals, on Monday.

Apart from superintendents, doctors who have been attending COVID-19 patients also took part in the meeting where views related to treatment, medicines and other crucial aspects were discussed. Mr Rajender directed officials not to turn away patients, and to shift them to tertiary care hospitals after their health condition is stabilised.

Infectious Diseases specialists Vijay V. Yeldandi, M.V. Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and COVID Expert Committee member B. Karunakar Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.

Gandhi review

Meanwhile, Mr Rajender held a review meeting at Gandhi Hospital on Monday. He has issued orders to appoint volunteers to inform condition of patients undergoing treatment to their family members, twice a day.

The Minister also interacted with the heads of departments to find out about issues at the hospital. Healthcare professionals there have been requesting to appoint more patient care providers, doctors and nurses to be able to attend critically-ill patients undergoing treatment in ICUs. Besides, they have complained that some of their colleagues are getting away by doing less work and refraining from attending COVID patients in wards.

Plasma therapy success

The doctors there informed Mr Rajender that 11 out of 13 COVID patients who participated in the Convalescent Plasma Therapy clinical trials at the Gandhi Hospital have recovered.

Mr Rajender said that every employee of Gandhi Hospital should put in 100% efforts and directed officials to appoint a department head for each ward.

200 more beds

The workload on existing doctors and others at the hospital has increased as critically ill-patients are rushed from other hospitals. As the cases are set to increase in the coming days, orders were issued to make more appointments to bolster the workforce. The Health Minister has inspected works under way to place 200 more beds at a new academic block.