Homage paid to bravehearts on Vijay Diwas

HYDERABAD

16 December 2020 23:19 IST

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad, by Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area on Wednesday by observing protocols on the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas’ on Wednesday.

The victorious occasion is celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the golden jubilee of the historic victory when the Eastern Army Commander of Pakistan, Lieutenant General AAK Niazi, signed the “Instrument of Surrender”.

The ceremony was marked by a display of military band and all officers attired in full military ceremonial dress paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their life to defend the nation, a press release informed.

