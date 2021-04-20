HMR curtails services before 9 p.m.

HYDERABAD

20 April 2021 20:05 IST

In view of night curfew last services of the day to reach destination by 8.45 p.m.

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has announced the curtailment of metro rail services from Tuesday night till April 30 in view of the night curfew declared by the government on Tuesday. Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy informed in a press release that the last train will be operating at 7.45 p.m. from all the terminal stations to reach the destinations by about 8.45 p.m.

There will be no change in the first train service and will continue to start at 6:30 a.m. For everyone’s safety, passengers have been advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others.

Mr. Reddy has requested passengers to cooperate with security personnel and staff of metro rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.

Advertising

Advertising