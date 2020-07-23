High Court posts OGH issue for August 4

HYDERABAD

With some demanding demolition of Osmania General Hospital’s old building and others opposing the proposal on the ground of its being a heritage structure, the State government had tough time to take a final call on the matter. Making this observation, Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of two PIL pleas relating to OGH to August 4.

Senior Citizen NGOs of the Society had also filed a PIL plea in 2017 not to demolish OGH old building as it was a heritage structure. Due to recent heavy rains in the city, parts of the buildings in the hospital got inundated and the issue was widely reported in the media.

An organisation called Healthcare Reform Doctors Association in 2019 had moved the HC, urging the government to pull down the ‘dilapidated OGH buildings’ and build new ones to create better facilities for the patients coming there. The petitioners filed a memo in the HC furnishing the media reports about the condition of the hospital buildings. After hearing contentions of the petitioners’ counsel, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan sought to know from the government counsel if the OGH old building was a heritage structure or not. The pleas were posted for August 4. In another PIL petition, Advocate General B.S. Prasad informed the bench that State government was distributing 10 kg of rice free of cost to transgenders even if they did not have white ration cards.He said the Civil Supplies department had already issued a circular to this extent.

