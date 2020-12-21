High Court order to stop special court trial
Telangana High Court on Monday passed an interim direction to keep in abeyance the trial of Additional District Judge S. Radhakrishnamurthy by the ACB special court.
A bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Amarnath Goud passed the direction after hearing a writ petition filed by Radhakrishnamurthy. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested the petitioner in April of 2018 on charge of receiving ₹ 7 lakh bribe to grant bail to an accused facing charges under NDPS Act.
The petitioner was then serving as Nampally Criminal Court Additional District Judge. ACB officials subsequently filed charge-sheet in the case. The petitioner’s counsel contended that ACB registered case against the judge following a complaint lodged by a lawyer. The ACB authorities did not seize any cash from the judge, the lawyer argued.