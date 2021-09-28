Heavy rains to lash TS for next couple of days

HYDERABAD

28 September 2021 00:19 IST

A deep depression, the remnant of Cyclone Gulab, over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, is expected to move westwards and weaken into a depression over the next 12 hours which will lead to continuation of heavy rainfall for the next couple of days across Telangana. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains with thunderstorms and high winds at many places for the next few days.

With regard to the twin cities, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain has been forecast with day temperature likely to creep up to 28 degree C from 25 degree C recorded on Monday, a good seven degrees below normal. Night temperatures may dip slightly with 22 degree C, from 23.8 degree C.

Telangana State Development Planning Society, in its forecast, stated that during the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 118.8 mm recorded was at Kamepalle (Khammam), highest maximum temperature of 35.4 degree C recorded at Nagula Vancha (Khammam) and lowest minimum temperature of 21.8 degree C was recorded at Bantwaram (Vikarabad).

Advertising

Advertising

Heavy rainfall of 115.6-204.4mm was received in Khammam district, rainfall of 64.5-115.5mm was received in Adilabad, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Moderate rainfall of 15.6-64.4mm was received all over the State except Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts.

Within the GHMC area, highest rainfall of 11.3 mm was recorded at Kapra, highest maximum temperature of 30.9 degree C was recorded at Khairatabad and lowest minimum temperature of 23 degree C was recorded at Jubilee Hills. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29-31 degree C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20-22 degree C.