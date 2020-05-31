Heavy rain soothes the scorched twin cities

HYDERABAD

31 May 2020 23:46 IST

LB Nagar records the highest rainfall of seven centimetres

The city welcomed heavy showers in several parts on Sunday, which brought solace to people who had been enduring sizzling summer heat for the past one week to 10 days.

The rain, which began between 12.30 p.m. and 1 p.m. after an extremely sultry and humid morning, lasted more than two hours in several locations, with varying intensities.

Heavy and dusty winds that accompanied the rain resulted in tree branches being brought down and power-cut for long durations in several areas.

According to the automatic weather monitoring stations across the city, Shanthi Nagar area in Patancheru and South Hasthinapuram in L. B. Nagar received the highest rainfall, of around seven centimetres.

Hydernagar and BHEL in Ramachandrapuram received over five centimetres, while Vaidehi Nagar in Hayatnagar, Thorrur village in Abdullapurmet, Khajaguda, Prashanth Nagar, Chandanagar, Madhapur, and Sumitranagar too received heavy rainfall.

Serilingampally, Saroornagar, Qutbullahpur, Saidabad, Khairatabad, Balanagar, Amberpet, Himayatnagar, Golkonda, Shaikpet, Uppal, Kukatpally and others too experienced considerable rainfall.

Change in climate brought down the temperatures considerably, with the maximum hovering around 37 degrees Celsius only in the city.

The Meteorology department attributed the rain to the upper air trough from Chhattisgarh to Lakshadweep across Telangana, Rayalaseema, South interior Karnataka and Kerala at 0.9 kilometres above the sea level.

Besides, the low pressure area persists over South East and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over East Central and adjoining South East Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours, and likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the statement from the department said.

The area is very likely to move North and reach North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of he South West monsoon into some more parts, including South East Bay of Bengal, and likely to be favourable for othe nset of South West Monsoon over Kerala from June 1.