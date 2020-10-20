Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

20 October 2020 21:46 IST

Thunderstorm forecast for Telangana

Heavy rain lashed many parts of the city on Tuesday, starting around noon, and continuing up to evening hours with varying intensities.

While the rainfall and the related destruction has been less when compared with the previous bouts, the downpour was nevertheless considerable in quantity.

As per the automatic weather monitoring stations across the city, Dammaiguda has received the maximum rainfall at over five centimetres, followed by Peerzadiguda at three centimetres. South Hastinapuram, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, L.B.Nagar, Santoshnagar, Bandlaguda, Hayatnagar, Prashanth Nagar, Attapur, Sardarmahal, Asmangadh and other areas too have received considerable rainfall.

While roads still got inundated at several locations, traffic jams were lower when compared with previous bouts.

Department of Meteorology has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana over the coming two days, under the impact of depression in Central Bay of Bengal, and the upper air circulation.

The depression may deepen, and travel towards Northwest in the coming 48 hours and North-Northwest in subsequent three days.

Generally cloudy sky is likely to prevail in Hyderabad, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, it said.

Meanwhile, the GHMC has identified 7,608 heaps of garbage at various locations in the city, following the flooding. So far, a total of 8,293 metric tonnes of waste has been removed, 4,782 MT of it from Charminar zone alone.

A total of 277 additional vehicles are being deployed to remove the garbage, a statement from GHMC said.