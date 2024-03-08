ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister envisions global recognition for health education and medical tourism in Telangana

March 08, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Telangana government is making efforts to achieve international recognition for health education and medical tourism, said Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha while speaking at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad on Friday. He said the State government is committed to fostering advancements in education and healthcare for the next two decades.

The minister was at the hospital to inaugurate a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) Lab, a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Skill Lab, and a renovated Cardio Thoracic Intensive Care Unit (CT-ICU). The DSA lab was constructed at a cost of ₹1.2 crore and the skill lab was constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore. As a symbolic gesture, the minister participated in a CPR demonstration at the skill lab.

Marking his inaugural visit to the hospital after assuming office, the minister, accompanied by Health Secretary Christina Chongthu, extensively toured the facility. While inspecting various departments and ongoing expansion projects at the hospital, the minister engaged in discussions with the hospital’s director Dr N Bheerappa to expedite construction initiatives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inauguration, the minister also handed out appointment letters to 300 recently-recruited staff nurses and 39 associate professors assigned to the hospital. He also unveiled the latest edition of the NIMS Pulse magazine.

Speaking about the hospital’s national reputation, the minister highlighted its achievements and ongoing efforts to further its development. He expressed pride in the collaborative contributions of Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College, and NIMS hospital in delivering high-quality healthcare services to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US