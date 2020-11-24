HC notices over stalling ₹10,000 disbursal

HYDERABAD

24 November 2020 00:14 IST

The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to State Election Commission and State government in a PIL petition seeking cancellation of the SEC order stopping disbursal of ₹10,000 relief to flood affected families in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, hearing the PIL plea filed by lawyer S. Sharath Kumar, posted the hearing to today (Tuesday). The petitioner contended that the SEC’s direction to State government to stop identification of flood affected families in GHMC area and stalling disbursal of ₹10,000 each to affected families is against principles of natural justice.

In a separate PIL petition relating to Dharani portal, the bench extended the order staying registration of non-agricultural properties till Tuesday. The arguments would continue on Tuesday.

