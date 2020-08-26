HC declines permission for Muharram procession

HYDERABAD

26 August 2020 23:47 IST

Court moved, seeking direction to police for nod

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined to direct Hyderabad police to permit Muharram procession in the old city as sought in a writ petition.

The writ petition was filed by Fatima Seva Dal Society, requesting the court to instruct the police to accord permission to take out Muharram procession through Alawa Bibi to Chaderghat via Charminar and Gulzar House.

The petitioner also said it would secure elephants from other States for the procession.

Advertising

Advertising

The society wanted the court to direct Chief Conservator of Forests to permit keeping the elephants in Nehrou Zoological Park. However, with the judge deciding not to direct the police to allow the procession, the question of permitting elephants did not arise.

The judge said the Supreme Court had earlier declined to permit Muharram procession while hearing a writ petition.

Since the apex court had already decided on such matter, it would not be possible to pass a different order, the judge said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued guidelines continuing the ban on taking out religious processions.

In the backdrop of high incidence of COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government preferred not to allow any religious processions. The judge observed that any other problems connected to religious places like temples or mosques could be resolved.

A lawyer made a mention of another writ petition seeking a direction to the government to permit at least two persons to carry the Alams on their heads instead of taking out a procession.

The judge, however, said the petition was not listed for the day.

He told counsel to move a lunch motion on Thursday to hear it.