Handhold at least 10 women each, Kavitha tells achievers

09 March 2021 00:22 IST

Telangana Jagruthi president and TRS MLC K. Kavitha has asked every successful woman in her chosen field to help at least 10 women each to tread the path of success.

Ms. Kavitha participated in Women’s Day celebrations at different places in the city on Monday, including events held by Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) at the women’s campus of Mallareddy educational institutions.

At the DICCI event, she said the decision-making capacity of women would increase with their economic empowerment. She said the State government was helping Dalit women entrepreneurs through T-PRIDE programme. She complimented DICCI too for helping dalit women to grow as entrepreneurs.

National president of DICCI Narra Ravi Kumar, Telangana chapter president Aruna Dasari, Dalit Stree Shakti convenor Gaddam Jhansi, Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy, mountaineer Malavath Poorna and Balanagar DCP Padmaja took part in the event.

At the women’s campus of Mallareddy institutions, Ms. Kavitha asked women to raise their voice and keep questioning the system on atrocities, excesses and disparities. She pointed out that social evils such as child marriages had come down considerably with the help of government measures.

Parliament quota

At another event held at Telangana Bhavan, TRS general secretary Tula Uma, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, MLC Akula Lalitha and others demanded 33% quota for women in Parliament. They complimented the State Government for introducing quota for women in agricultural market committees.