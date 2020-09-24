Govt. degree colleges regaining their glory

Hyderabad

24 September 2020 23:04 IST

DOST figures reveal student share rose to 27% from 23%

Government degree colleges in Telangana seem to be regaining their glory what with their share increasing by an impressive 4% in the recently released Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) figures that reveal the student share increased to 27% of the total admitted students from 23% last year.

The DOST first list, released three days ago, revealed that out of the 69,300 seats in government colleges, 37,938 were filled up (54.75%) while in private colleges 1,41,340 seats were filled up out of 4,07,390 available seats, according to general secretary, Telangana Government Colleges Gazetted Teachers’ Association (TGCGTA) Kadaru Surender Reddy.

This is in the first phase of admissions itself and teachers are confident that by the closure of admissions, the numbers would further improve.

Some government colleges that saw 100% seats being filled up in the first phase itself include City College, Hyderabad; Nagarjuna Government Degree College, Nalgonda; Kakatiya Government Degree College, Warangal; Nizamabad Government Degree College; SRR Government Degree College, Karimnagar; Siddipet Government Degree College, and BJR Government Degree College Hyderabad, among others.

According to State president, TGCGTA, Sanjeevayya, several students who opted for seats in government colleges could not get allotment due to heavy competition.

Interestingly, competition was high for women’s colleges in the government sector and many of them saw seats filled up in all the courses. Some of these are NTR Government Women’s Degree College, Mahabubnagar; Government Women’s Degree Colleges in Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Begumpet, Gajwel, Khammam, Nampally and Warangal.

Many reasons could be attributed to this spurt such as free education, adoption of Information Communication Technology (ICT) methods and facilities for all round development of students.

“Opportunity to join NCC and NSS as well as spacious playgrounds, libraries and laboratories and youth talent programmes like Jignasa are attracting students,” Mr. Surender Reddy said appreciating the contribution of Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal in motivating teachers.

“Mr. Mittal played a key role in creating the ICT facilities including digital classrooms. He also ensured that teachers reached out to students during the pandemic and classes were conducted to complete the syllabus using technology,” he said.

“For the current academic year too, online classes and developing video lessons were carried out from August itself. Online classes for 3rd and 5th semester students are continuing,” said office-bearer of TGCGTA Pavani.