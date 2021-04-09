Governor for exhaustive survey on tribal habitations

HYDERABAD

09 April 2021 00:51 IST

Interacts with people from Pusukunta

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has emphasised on the need to conduct an exhaustive survey to identify the community, family and individual based needs of primitive tribal habitations in the State.

The survey would help in taking up individual needs based nutritional interventions, she said, directing officials to come up with other infrastructure and development initiatives necessary in these habitations.

The Telangana Governor, who is presently stationed in Puducherry, interacted with the people of Pusukunta, a primitive tribal habitation in Dammapet mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, through a video conference organised on Thursday.

The conference was attended by the Sarpanch, officials, health workers and other representatives. The participants thanked the Governor for initiating the nutritional intervention programme to improve their nutritional status.

Dr. Soundararajan inquired about the welfare schemes and other programmes being availed of by the tribal people in their habitations. She sought to know whether there were any difficulties in accessing these schemes.

Responding to the fervent appeal made by the residents, the Governor assured that she would visit the habitation at the earliest. She appreciated the efforts of the Raj Bhavan team led by Joint Secretary J. Bhavani Shankar and the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Bhadradri-Kothagudem district branch in conducting health camps for children, distributing health and hygiene kits and providing medical services to the Kondareddy primitive tribals of Pusukunta.

The team comprised experts from the National Institute of Nutrition, ESIC Medical College and the IRCS. The team later called on the officials concerned and interacted with them about the modalities for the exhaustive survey in another selected habitation of Kondareddy primitive tribes, Gogulapudi.