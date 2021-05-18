Golden Temple Brahmostavams broadcast live

Brahmotsavam and third anniversary celebrations at Hare Krishna Golden Temple.

HYDERABAD

18 May 2021 18:39 IST

Hare Krishna temple anniversary celebrations conducted away from devotees due to pandemic

Hare Krishna’s Golden Temple conducted its third anniversary ‘Brahmostavams’ with the celebrations and rituals performed by the priests to the presiding deities of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Radha Govinda internally without any public presence in view of the COVID pandemic. The festivities were broadcast ‘live’ for the benefit of many devotees from all parts of the city through the ‘Hare Krishna Golden Temple Youtube Channel’, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising