Golden Temple Brahmostavams broadcast live
Hare Krishna temple anniversary celebrations conducted away from devotees due to pandemic
Hare Krishna’s Golden Temple conducted its third anniversary ‘Brahmostavams’ with the celebrations and rituals performed by the priests to the presiding deities of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Radha Govinda internally without any public presence in view of the COVID pandemic. The festivities were broadcast ‘live’ for the benefit of many devotees from all parts of the city through the ‘Hare Krishna Golden Temple Youtube Channel’, a press release said.
