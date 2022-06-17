Gloom descends on Dabeerpet in Warangal district

June 17, 2022 23:52 IST

Gloom pervaded Dabeerpet village in Khanapur mandal of Warangal district on Friday afternoon after news that a local youth identified as Rakesh, an Army job aspirant, was killed when police allegedly opened fire to control unruly protesters, who went on a rampage at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The loss of their beloved son, who nurtured a dream to join the Indian Army, left his parents, Kumara Swamy and Poolamma, both farm workers, heartbroken.

Friends and relatives besides a host of elected representatives of the local bodies consoled the grieving parents. One of his family members is serving in the Central Armed Police Force.

Sources close to his family said that Rakesh took coaching in a Hanamkonda-based institute and cleared physical tests with a strong resolve to excel in written test and realise his dream of joining the Indian Army.

He was upset over the launch of the Agnipath scheme, sources said.