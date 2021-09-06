Give ₹10 lakh aid to all SC, ST, BC, minority families: Cong.

Congress party leaders in Warangal on Monday.

HYDERABAD

06 September 2021

Party holds ‘atmagaurava’ meetings across Stateacross State

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has organised ‘Dalit-Girijan Atmagaurava’ rallies at several places across the State on Monday demanding implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme to every dalit family, and not just in Huzurabad constituency where by-election is due.

In Warangal, TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy and M. Mahesh Kumar Goud, DCC president Nayini Rajender Reddy, former MP S. Rajaiah, former legislators Dommati Sambaiah and V. Narender Reddy and others garlanded a statue of B.R. Ambedkar before starting the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy alleged that a few officers in every district are targeting the Congress activists and once the party comes to power, it would not spare them.

He asked the party activists to keep in mind the names of officials who are troubling them stating that TRS would not remain in power forever.

He demanded that the State government implement Bandhu schemes for ST and BC communities.

At a meeting of the Dalit-Girijan Atmagaurava Dandora coordinators of Hyderabad and Secunderabad constituencies held here, another TPCC working president J. Geetha Reddy, senior vice president G. Niranjan and others demanded that the Bandhu scheme be implemented for ever to SC, ST, BC and minority poor families in the State and not use it only to win a by-election.

Senior vice president of TPCC and former MP Mallu Ravi, two other former MPs V. Hanumantha Rao, G.V. Harsha Kumar (AP), TJS president M. Kodandaram, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, TPCC Dalit Congress chairman Preetham and others, at a round-table meeting held here, demanded that the government install B.R. Ambedkar statue at Panjagutta, lying in the police station there for three years.

At the Dalit Dandora Satyagraha Deeksha, also held in the city, Ms. Geetha Reddy, Mr. Ravi and others alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar RRao is an enemy of dalits and not their well-wisher.

They alleged that Mr. Rao signed his first file on changing the name of Ambedkar Pranahitha-Chevella project after taking over CM.

His promises to give double-bedroom houses and three acres land and implementation of sub-plan were not kept, they alleged.

Speaking at Atmagaurava Dandora meet held at Raikal in Jagityal district, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi alleged that Mr. Rao is benefiting politically by pitting one community against another and had the TRS government implemented sub-plan properly, every dalit family would have benefited by at least ₹60 lakh each during the last seven years.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy alleged that Mr. Rao is keeping silent while Andhra Pradesh is tapping huge water from Srisailam. People fought for statehood to Telangana not for sheep, buffalo, fine rice in hostels or tap water but for employment and better future of youth and children, he said.