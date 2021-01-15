Girl’s dream of meeting soldiers comes true

Hyderabad

Her fascination for armed forces began after watching the 2020 R-Day parade

Most children of her age group are hooked to online games, but seven-year-old Nyorah Patra likes to keep herself busy with creative pursuits like painting and music. On Army Day on January 15, she got the golden opportunity to spend time with the soldiers of Indian Army.

A soldier’s life inspires many, and for Nyorah, it wasn’t any different. She developed a connection with the Armed Forces while watching the Republic Day Parade from her home in Hyderabad on a cold morning last year.

By the time the bravery medals were awarded, her parents narrated the roles and responsibility of the armed forces and their sacrifices to protect the nation.

In the flow of storytelling, her father pulled out a few videos from social media and explained the toughest conditions that our Army operates in. Nyorah seemed quite connected to the selfless contribution of the forces and started dreaming of seeing herself in the uniform. She started making several paintings on soldiers.

Parents wrote to PM

Amazed by her enthusiasm, her parents wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a special visit for their daughter to any army establishment or for an invitation to attend either the Independent Day or Republic Day celebrations. To their surprise, they were contacted by the Prime Minister’s office, and after exchanging a few e-mails, a special arrangement was worked out — there was official confirmation to allow Nyorah to visit the Army establishment in Hyderabad. The little girl’s joy knew no bounds after her parents broke the news to her.

A few days later, an Indian Artillery establishment from Golconda extended an invitation to Nyorah. As expected, she was wonder-struck at the sight of Army personnel at work and the visit left an indelible mark on her mind.

Joy doubled

It was later revealed that she might be one of the guests attending the Army Day and Army Veteran’s Day celebrations!

“She was escorted by an officer of Colonel rank and two soldiers from her home, and taken to Veerula Sainik Smarak, the War Memorial in Secunderabad where Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, and the veterans graciously received her which made her feel like a queen. She coyly thanked them as they interacted and took photos with her which made her day,” an official release said.

Her parents, Varsha and Samir Patra, who moved back to India after a few years abroad to raise Nyorah in their homeland, believe that the experience of being invited to attend the Army Day and Veteran’s Day celebrations will leave a strong impression on her.