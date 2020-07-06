GHMC to protect, develop 9 lakes in Kukatpally

HYDERABAD

Project to be taken up with ₹282.83 crore sanctioned by government under ‘Mission Kakatiya’ programme

Mayor B. Rammohan has announced on Monday that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be taking up restoration and comprehensive development of ‘Boin Cheruvu’ in Hasmatpet of Kukatpally constituency at a cost of ₹14.45 crore.

Altogether nine lakes have been identified for protection and beautification in the constituency and it will be taken up as part of the ₹282.83 crore sanctioned by the government under ‘Mission Kakatiya’ programme where 19 water bodies are to be restored. The Mayor reviewed the works at a meeting in the presence of GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, MLA M. Krishna Rao and others where he was informed that the full tank level of all the water bodies have been identified with fencing for six of them completed while three others are to be developed as ponds for Ganesh idols immersion.

Selected lakes

Lakes being covered are: Rangadamuni Cheruvu (lDL Lake) - bund area development has to be taken up, Khaja Kunta - fencing work was done and de-silting is in progress, Kamuni Cheruvu - development is yet to begin, Maisamma Cheruvu - fencing work done but main bund work held up due to litigation, Sunnam Cheruvu - fencing work completed, Kaitalapur Kunta - fencing work done, Nalla Cheruvu - work held up due to objections raised by Housing Board and patta holders.

The Mayor wanted the remaining works to be expedited and requested corporators M. Srinivas Rao, P. Kavya Reddy, Sabeeha Begum, T. Shravan Kumar, P. Satish Babu, M. Narsing Yadav, K. Narender and J. Satyanarayana to extend their cooperation.

Safety kits given

Minister for Municipal Administraion and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, in a separate function, distributed PPE safety kits to the sanitation, entomology and veterinary workers at the Animal Care Centre of Fathullaguda. He applauded the efforts of the workers in keeping the city clean and in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar said that about 1.80 lakh cloth face masks, 27,000 pairs of gloves and 25,000 litres of sanitizers were distributed to the sanitation and other staff working on the field at their respective circle office areas. The entire 24,500 safety kits would be distributed to the workers within three weeks, he added.