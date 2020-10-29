GHMC to carry out temporary road repairs

HYDERABAD

29 October 2020 23:01 IST

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has issued orders for immediate restoration of flood affected roads to make them motorable.

Through an official memo, he directed zonal commissioners and engineering officials to engage contractors for restoration of CC roads, and for BT roads, to use the departmental BT mix and monsoon emergency teams to fill up potholes.

For taking up the repairs, works may be sanctioned on nomination basis up to ₹1 lakh for each ward. Pending approval, the works may be started on Thursday, and completed by November 5.

Advertising

Advertising

Such temporary restoration should be completed within the coming one week, he said.