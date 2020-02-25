GHMC survey to identify the beggars in city

HYDERABAD

25 February 2020 22:34 IST

Circle level officials told to complete the enumeration by February 28

GHMC is undertaking a survey to identify people engaged in begging for livelihood in the city, in coordination with other departments such as Police, NGOs and other agencies.

Directions have been issued to the circle level officials to complete enumeration of beggars in the city by February 28, official sources informed. The survey comes on the heels of the city being one among the 10 selected for the ‘National campaign for comprehensive rehabilitation of people engaged in begging’, with funding from the Central government.

As part of the campaign, a workshop was conducted recently with stakeholders where the participants shared the experiences and challenges in making the city beggar free. During the workshop, officials from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment asked the GHMC officials to develop and furnish an action plan with physical and financial requirements by March 5 this year.

Following this, Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar issued directions for constitution of circle level committees and preparation of action plans, based on the given guidelines. The circle-level committees will draw members from corporators concerned, police department, Traffic Police, She Teams, Revenue, Civil Supplies, ICDS, Women Development and Child Welfare, Health, Social Welfare department, Labour Welfare department, local NGOs and resident/colony welfare associations.

As per the guidelines, the beggars identified through the survey will be classified into various categories such as children, able-bodied, mentally ill, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, families and orphans. Those suffering from chronic illnesses will be provided medical care in coordination with the primary/urban health centres, area hospitals and referral healthcare facilities.

Need-based assessment will be done in terms of career counselling, access to education through bridge schools, skill training, and provision of entitlements to utilise the opportunities provided by the government. For the mentally ill, transit homes are to be set up at least one per zone, the guidelines specify. The officials should coordinate with the local NGOs right from the survey stage till completion of process for rehabilitation of beggars.

In order to sustain the campaign, funding possibilities should be explored, including CSR, departmental funding, community mobilisation of resources and others.