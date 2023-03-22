ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC standing committee clears 23 proposals

March 22, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GHMC Standing Committee, during its meeting on Tuesday, cleared a total of 23 proposals, including one table item.

The committee has approved a proposal for stormwater drain between Vijayapuri Colony and SRL Colony with an expenditure of ₹6 crore, and given a go-ahead for tenders.

Proposals for sewage diversion canals for four lakes, Mulgaurd Lake in Premavatipet village of Rajendranagar, Eerla Cheruvu in Madinaguda, Yellamma Cheruvu in Kukatpally, and Bhageerathamma Cheruvu in Puppalguda village have also been approved for tenders, for a value of ₹3 crore, ₹2.63 crore, ₹2.74 crore and ₹2.57 crore, respectively.

Sanction of funds to the tune of ₹3 crore for construction of sluice gates for Pedda Cheruvu in Saroornagar village has been approved by the committee, which has also approved funds to the tune of ₹2.42 crore for renovation of KLNY Park in Sanathnagar.

Sanction of ₹2.5 crore for laying of 60 feet CC road between Old Chatrinaka Police Station and Uppuguda Mahankali Temple under the Strategic Road Development Plan was the table item which was cleared by the committee, among several other proposals.

CONNECT WITH US