GHMC proposal of decentralisation of garbage processing a non-starter

HYDERABAD

06 February 2021 20:07 IST

High Court directives notwithstanding nothing has happened on the ground-level

Almost a year after being rapped by the High Court for not making serious efforts towards decentralised solid waste management, the GHMC is yet to take a step forward in that direction.

None of the sites identified by the corporation as alternative dump yards has come into its possession so far, rendering the proposal a non-starter.

As per the affidavit submitted by GHMC to the High Court, three locations had been identified for establishment of alternative dump yards other than Jawahar Nagar — at Lakdaram village in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district, Pyaranagar village in Gummadidala mandal of Sangareddy district and Khanapur village at Talakondapally village of Rangareddy district.

This was in line with the Telangana government’s policy of decentralised garbage processing and waste treatment facilities.

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T.Rama Rao too had in November last year, before GHMC polls, mentioned the two locations at Pyarangar and Lakdaram as possible sites of decentralised garbage processing.

On the ground, uncertainty shrouds the proposal as none of the sites has been finalised as yet.

The 152 acre site at Pyaranagar is as closest as it can get for GHMC to start the facility, but the proposal is stuck as there is no approach road. Half a kilometre stretch running through the forest area is halting the construction of approach road, an official informed.

Request has been made to the Forest department for clearance of two acres of the forest land, but nothing has been heard from there several months after the proposal was submitted.

Request has been made to the Sangareddy District Collector for alienation of 150 acres of government land at Lakdaram, of which the collector has approved 100 acres, officials informed.

However, the said extent of land had been allotted to Rajiv Swagruha Corporation during the period of joint State, and government’s active intervention would be needed for alienating it from the corporation.

At Khanapur, citizens have been up in arms against the proposal to allot 42 acres of government land for the dump yard, and already conducted vocal protests against the move. The proposal is dumped for all practical purposes, officials say.