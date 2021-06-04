GHMC gets ready for monsoon

HYDERABAD

04 June 2021 20:54 IST

To identify dilapidated buildings and take necessary action

With the arrival of monsoons, the GHMC has geared up with its plan to identify dilapidated buildings and take necessary action, besides keeping a watchful eye on the cellar excavation.

Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has issued instructions to Town Planning wing officials to conduct quick and detailed survey for identification of dilapidated structures for further action.

The newly-identified structures should be forwarded to the Engineering wing for report on structural stability. They should be added to the already-existing dilapidated buildings from previous year, for addressing safety issues.

Advertising

Advertising

An action plan needs to be prepared for a special drive to pull down the structures that have become dangerous for human lives, besides ensuring action on all balance structures. Structural stability of each building for which notices are issued will have to be assessed by qualified experts so that the action may be decided.

In case of most dangerous structures, precautionary measures shall be taken, such as vacating and sealing the buildings, barricading around the structures, and display of notice cautioning public not to move around them.

Apart from these, a slew of instructions have been issued with regard to excavation of cellars. Accordingly, new excavation of cellars will not be permitted throughout the monsoon season. In case of cellars or basements that have already been dug, all standard safety precautionary measures should be taken such as soil strengthening, construction of retaining wall, and barricading around the site.

In case of cellars where work is not in progress, measures should be taken to check the safety of the surrounding structures, and to fill up the cellar with Construction & Demolition waste.

Non-compliance should be punished with criminal cases, the instructions said.

In hilly terrains such as Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, measures should be taken for evacuation of people living in temporary structures along the retaining wall to prevent loss of human lives, the instructions said.