Get licence renewed via mobile app

HYDERABAD

27 July 2020 07:59 IST

The Transport Department in association with IT and Electronics and Communications (ITE & C) Department has launched the first set of online services through the mobile app — T App Folio.

The range of services include renewal of driving licence sans a visit to any RTA office, by utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning based liveness detection, big data based demographic matching and deep learning based photo comparison.

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar had unveiled the services a few days back and said that people need not run around RTA offices for various services as most of these would be made available online and through the mobile app, except for vehicle inspections.

Commissioner (electronic service delivery) and special commissioner (e-governance) G.T. Venkateswara Rao informed that the entire application has been designed and implemented by the IT&EC department. Applicants with a selfie for a ‘liveness’ check, after uploading documents can get the renewal done.