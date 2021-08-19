Gandhi hospital gang rape complaint false: police

Hyderabad

19 August 2021 23:12 IST

After analysing the video footage of over 500 CCTV cameras (800 hours footage), Hyderabad city police on Thursday said that the “gang rape” of a woman at Gandhi hospital was false and it turned out that the victim had misguided them.

Alcohol withdrawal syndrome is said to be the reason for the false complaint.

Speaking to The Hindu, a police officer associated with the investigation said that in order to make her family believe where she was for over four days of her 'missing', the woman from Mahabubnagar weaved the story of having been confined and gang-raped by security guards at the hospital, where her brother-in-law was undergoing treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

Her sister, who was missing for the past 4 days too was found at Narayanaguda. Even she was victim of alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

‘Consensual act’

The officer said that on Aug. 11 and Aug. 14, the woman had consensual intercourse with one of the security guards, Kishore, and later on Monday she along with her family members approached Chilkalguda police alleging that the guards gave sedatives and repeatedly sexually assaulted her for over 4 days by confining her in a room in the hospital. “After verifying the video footages, questioning the alleged suspects, staff at Gandhi, recording the statement and medical examination of the woman, we came to a conclusion that it is a false case,” he said.

Further, the officer said that the alleged rape case at Santosh Nagar PS limits which was registered on Wednesday was also false. “The woman approached police and lodged a case stating that she was raped by her boyfriend, in order to take revenge on him,” he added.