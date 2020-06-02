Gajwel to get railway line before month-end

GAJWEL

02 June 2020 20:07 IST

Track laid for 31 kilometres within four years

It’s a dream come true after relentless efforts. Gajwel town, the constituency represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is going to witness railway line before the end of the month.

After getting Godavari water from Kaleshwaram to Kondapochammasagar in the constituency, Mr. Chandasekhar Rao is going to fulfil another promise made to people shortly.

This is part of Manoharabad (Medak district)-Kothapalli (Karimnagar district) railway line stretching for about 151 km. The project was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹1,061 crore. The project was taken up in four phases — Manoharabad-Gajwel, Gajwel-Siddipet, Siddipet-Sircilla and Sircilla-Kothapalli.

Advertising

Advertising

Initially, the work from Manoharabad to Gajwel was completed and the trail run has been taking place. The Gajwel railway station was constructed at a cost of Rs. 1 crore. Two more stations – Nacharam and Begumpet — were also developed between Manoharabad and Gajwel railway stations.

“We have designed the railway track to run trains with a speed of 120 km. The internal trail run is being done and the authorities from Commissioner of Railway Safety will visit and test the track and they will fix the speed of the train. It may take place one week or 10 days. The green signal to run trains has been accorded by the authorities from Railway Safety wing. Local authorities will decide the date to run trains once the permission is accorded by the authorities concerned,” said D. Subrahmanyam, Deputy Chief Engineer, South Central Railway (SCR).

“The idea of laying new railway line between Manoharabad and Kothapalli is mooted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the required funds were released by both State and Central governments. The first phase of railway line work was completed between Manoharabad and Gajwel. In the next phases, it will be extended to Siddipet, Sircilla and Kothapalli,” Lok Sabha member K Prabhakar Reddy told The Hindu.

The proposal for railway line between Manoharabad and Kothapalli was mooted and the foundation stone was laid in 2017 and being realised by 2020, hardly four years from actively moving the proposal.