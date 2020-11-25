Furnish names, specimen signatures of contestants and poll agents: SEC

HYDERABAD

25 November 2020 01:07 IST

The State Election Commission (SEC) has instructed contesting candidates of GHMC elections to furnish the names and specimen signatures of their election or polling agents to the presiding officers concerned in advance stating that presiding officers may not be in a position to verify the signatures of both contesting candidates and their polling agents.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the SEC told returning officers to take the specimen signatures of the contesting candidates and their polling agents in the specified format and supply the copies to presiding officers, zonal officers and route officers of the ward concerned.

