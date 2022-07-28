Fully prepared to tackle any crisis, says Cyberabad CP

A statue of lord Shiva in the midst of swirling waters of Musi river, which received copious inflows after the gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs were opened following heavy rains in the last few days. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

July 28, 2022 00:38 IST

Cyberabad police commissioner M.S. Raveendra has urged citizens not to venture out unnecessarily in view of heavy rains and assured that they were prepared to deal with any crisis emerging out of the flooding situation.

Taking stock of the situation in inundated areas, Mr. Raveendra, along with senior and traffic officials, visited the Himayatsagar, its service road and Gandipet lake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said citizens can use the ‘Dial-100’ facility or send a message to WhatsApp number 94906-17444 for any assistance. “All precautionary measures are being taken and the situation is being monitored closely. Police personnel are deployed round the clock in the surrounding areas of the lakes and constantly monitoring the inflows and outflows. The situation is under control,” he said.

In view of recent incidents, he informed that suitable measures were being taken in coordination with all departments concerned.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, NDRF, GHMC’s Disaster Response Force, IMD, the Irrigation department, Roads & Buildings, police commissionerates of Hyderabad and Rachakonda, State Disaster Management and Rangareddy district collectorate are working in coordination for swift response and rescue efforts.