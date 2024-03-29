ADVERTISEMENT

French ambassador ‘impressed’ with Hyderabad Metro Rail

March 29, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation led by Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou visited Hyderabad Metro Rail Operations Control Centre (OCC) at Uppal on March 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou said he was “highly impressed” by the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) system and called it a “shining example of innovation and technological advancement in urban transportation”. The ambassador along with a delegation visited the Metro Rail Operations Control Centre (OCC) and interacted with HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy, L&TMRH MD K.V.B. Reddy and other senior officials on Thursday evening.

A presentation was made to the delegation on the diverse facets of the Hyderabad Metro, including the network’s state-of-the-art technology, operational excellence, and commitment to sustainable urban mobility. The delegation had witnessed first-hand the advanced technologies being employed including Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) – a pioneering system in India.

Potential to develop innovative solutions for sustainable urban mobility

The HMR MD highlighted the potential for future partnerships and develop innovative solutions for sustainable urban mobility. L&TMRH MD said the visit emphasizes the growing international recognition of the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s control centre as a testament to its technological prowess.

Consul General of France Thierry Berthelot; Deputy Consul General Pascal Loreau and Regional Economic counselor Bertrand de La Forest Divonne were part of the French delegation. L&TMRH chief operating office Sudhir Chiplunkar; Keolis Hyderabad Metro MD S.C. Mishra and others were also present, said a press release on Friday.

