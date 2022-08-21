Four of goldsmith’s family attempt suicide

Financial problems cited as reason

Special Correspondent JAGTIAL
August 21, 2022 22:20 IST

Upset over financial problems, a goldsmith allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide along with his wife and two children in Jagtial town late on Saturday night.

The goldsmith, identified as Krishna Murthy of Santoshnagar locality, allegedly consumed soft drinks laced with the poisonous substance along with his family members at his residence just before midnight.

On noticing them lying unconscious, one of their neighbours rushed them to a local hospital. They were later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Sources added that the goldsmith was perturbed over mounting debts and his inability to repay them .

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)

