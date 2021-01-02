Four Adivasis get artificial legs as police extend helping hand

HYDERABAD

The men-in-khaki coordinated with voluntary organisations to help them

In a heartwarming example of friendly policing, Thiryani police of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district rekindled hopes of four Adivasi persons, who lost their limbs, by helping them secure Jaipur foot.

By coordinating with Mahavir Trust in Hyderabad and Godavarikhani-based Aalaya foundation, they ensured two women and two men got Jaipur foot in the past one month.

For 20-year-old Neelu Bai, a new life has begun with the new year. “I have not got completely adjusted to walking with this artificial foot. Yet, securing it is itself a game-changer,” the woman told The Hindu over phone on Friday. She was provided with the artificial limb in Hyderabad the previous day.

The youngster got bitten by a poisonous snake when she went to work in a crop field in her Movda thanda in Suddhaghat village of the district nine months ago. No qualified doctors were available at the village or nearby. Her leg got infected upt o knee after getting treated by a quack.

Her maternal uncle brought her to his house in Gangapur of Thiryani where a Registered Medical Practitioner told them that her life would be in danger unless she was extended expert medical treatment. They rushed her to MGM government hospital in Warangal where doctors had to amputate the leg.

“On learning her story, we approached Aalaya foundation who connected her to Mahavir Trust and finally got her Jaipur foot,” Thiryani Sub-Inspector P. Rama Rao said.

She is the third person to get Jaipur foot. Forty-year-old Kova Laxmi of Thiryani was the first. She lost her left leg in a road accident three years ago. Sister of a Maoist squad leader, Laxmi did not get help from anyone. “Aalaya foundation agreed to take the initiative and ensured she got the artificial foot,” Mr. Rao explained. Kishtu, 40, and Kumaram Pandu, 70, both from Thiryani area, were provided with artificial limbs too.

“It is not part of regular police work. But we thought it is our duty to extend helping hand to people in all situations,” said the SI.