Former MP Midiam Babu Rao re-elected president of Telangana Adivasi Girijana Sangham

May 06, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

CPI (M) senior leader and former Member of Parliament from Bhadrachalam Midiam Babu Rao was unanimously re-elected as the president of Telangana Adivasi Girijana Sangham (TAGS) at the TAGS’s third State conference held in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Pusam Sachin was elected as the general secretary of the TAGS. Other office bearers and members of the executive committee were also elected unanimously at the conference, TAGS sources said.

Earlier in the day, CPI (M) polit bureau member Brinda Karat addressed the delegates from all over the State at Sammakka Sarakka function hall in the temple town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Babu Rao, who is also the president of the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch (AARM), interacted with the delegates during various sessions held as part of the State conference.

Addressing a public meeting held in the tribal heartland of Bhadrachalam late on Friday evening, Ms. Karat praised the relentless struggles being spearheaded by the TAGS activists to defend the hard-won rights of tribal people.

“I appreciate your fight against the wrong policies of the persons at the helm and bravery in upholding the rights of tribal people, unfazed by repressive measures,” she said while commending the role of TAGS activists in espousing the cause of Adivasis.

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and others spoke.