Former corporator murdered in Jangaon

HYDERABAD

28 January 2021 19:36 IST

Long-standing dispute over land parcel the trigger

A former corporator of Jangaon was allegedly murdered by two persons on Thursday in connection with a long-standing dispute over a land parcel, police said.

According to Jangaon Town Police, the victim, Puli Swami, 52, was a worker of the Telugu Desam Party. The accused have been been identified as Gaddam Naveen Kumar and Gaddam Nikhil.

Police said that the incident took place early in the morning when the victim went for a jog towards Hanamkonda road. Two persons on a two-wheeler allegedly attacked the unsuspecting victim from behind as he approached the Social Welfare School in Jangaon. They then allegedly attacked him with axes which they carrying, and also struck him in the neck. Given the grievous nature of injuries, the victim died on the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

Court order

“The accused are grandsons of Gaddam Narasimha, a retired army man. Gaddam Narasimha, his family and the victim claimed the same 2 acre 30 gunta land in Yashwantpur. The dispute has been going of for more than 20 years. They were fighting a case in the court over this. In 2015, Gaddam Narasimha died but the dispute continued. Yesterday, the victim got a favourable order from the court. After this, the accused planned to kill him, and murdered him near the Social Welfare School,” police said.

After allegedly hacking the victim to death, the accused surrendered before the police. They were taken into custody. A murder case has been booked against the accused and they will be produced in the local court soon.