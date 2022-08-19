Flipkart, IIMR ink pact to handhold farmers, SHGs

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 19, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Flipkart and the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) on Friday signed an MoU seeking to enable market access on the e-commerce platform for farmer producer organisations and self-help groups.

As part of the partnership, Flipkart said that it aims to empower local farming communities and SHGs by providing a pan-India market access to more than 400 million customers. Further, it will engage with these communities through virtual and on-ground training and capacity-building initiatives focused on the quality, pricing and licences needed to be a part of the FPO ecosystem.

ICAR-IIMR will extend support with infrastructure and necessary approvals to take the partnership forward, Flipkart said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through the collaboration, we aim to improve operations of small and marginal farmers and FPOs by sharpening their skills and knowledge, which will boost their economic and social development,” said IIMR director C.V. Ratnavathi.

Flipkart vice president of Grocery Smrithi Ravichandran said that the MoU is another step of the firm to handhold farming communities, especially small and marginal farmers of FPOs, to ensure improved income and business opportunities with adequate knowledge, training and market access and creating mutual shared value for all stakeholders.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app