Five held for ‘selling’ COVID drugs in black

Hyderabad

24 July 2020 23:52 IST

Five persons supplying Remdesivir and Actemra, the antiviral medicines for COVID-19, in black market, were apprehended by personnel of the Special Operation Team of Madhapur zone on Friday.

They seized 15 Remdesivir 100MG/20 ML injections, one Actemra 400 mg and six mobile phones worth ₹5.5 lakh from their possession, apart from ₹49,120.

The accused persons are Chamanthi Sagar Sandeep (32) from Saidabad, Kandukuri Danunjai (34) of Kukatpally, Sara Sairam Mudiraj (32) from Serilingampally, Nakka Venkateshwar Rao (30) from Yousufguda and Gadey Pramod (33) from Jeedimetla, the police said.

