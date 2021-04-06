First convocation of horticultural varsity today

HYDERABAD

It will be an online event for all students who passed out in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019

The first convocation of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University will be held on the campus of agricultural university here on Wednesday.

It will be an online event for all students who passed out in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 but the gold medal winners of all the four batches would attend the convocation in person. According to the university authorities, the convocation will be held in the presence of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Chancellor of the university. Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Trilochan Mohapatra will deliver the convocation address.

A total of 413 students had passed undergraduate course (B.Sc) and 110 had passed post-graduate course (M.Sc). Another 6 students had qualified for Ph.D degree so far. The university has College of Horticulture at Rajendranagar and Mojerla (Mahabubnagar) and Horticulture Polytechnic at Dasnapur (Adilabad) and Ramagiri Khilla (Karimnagar). Besides, the university has 11 research stations covering fruits, flower, vegetable, medicinal and aromatic crops. The university headquarters and UG and PG centre was inaugurated in December 2019 at Mulugu in Siddipet district.

The university is planning to establish a dryland horticultural research station in Mahabubnagar district, chilli and spices research station in Warangal district and potato and onion research station in Sangareddy district.

Vice-Chancellor of the university B. Neeraja Prabhakar stated that the thrust areas of their research work include development of production technologies resilient climate change scenario, standardisation of precision farming with combination of high density, fertigation and mulching in major fruit crops like mango, guava, sweet orange, papaya, banana, fig and pomegranate.

Besides, they were also working on standardising organic package of practices in major fruit, all vegetable crops and also exotic fruits and vegetables.