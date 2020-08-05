HyderabadHYDERABAD 05 August 2020 21:07 IST
First ‘Cargo Express’ of SCR flagged off
Updated: 05 August 2020 21:07 IST
South Central Railway’s first Cargo Express - a time-tabled freight train between Sanatnagar to Adarshnagar in New Delhi once a week every Wednesday was flagged off by General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday. It is for customers of different freights loads with charges almost 40% lesser than charges applicable by road and also the existing railway parcel tariff. Running at 50 kmph it will reach the destination on Friday. Interested parties can call: 9701371976/040-27821393, round-the-clock helpline.
