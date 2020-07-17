Final year exams only for degree, PG and engineering

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao holding a meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

17 July 2020 00:07 IST

Academic year for engineering colleges from August 17

Only the final year degree, post-graduation and engineering students will go for exams in Telangana to maintain academic sanctity in universities as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

All the others in the three streams of university education will be promoted to the next higher class without any exams.

This was decided at a meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with officials to discuss various aspects of academic calendar in the State on Thursday.

It was also decided to begin the new academic year for engineering colleges from August 17 but defer reopening of schools and the model of education till the release of guidelines by the Centre and studying trends in other States.

A decision on schools will also be spelt out shortly, a release said after the meeting.

The government will also release the schedule for conduct of common entrance tests for various professional courses.

The release added that Mr. Rao instructed officials to organise a workshop soon with education experts and experienced persons on the educational standards in schools, Intermediate and degree colleges and other educational institutions in government sector.

He promised to implement a long-term action plan to strengthen government institutions after a thorough overhaul of the educational system.

A meeting should be organised shortly with educationists, subject experts to gather their views on this, he asked officials.

Mr. Rao insisted with them to strictly adhere by UGC and AICTE guidelines in the wake of COVID-19 for the functioning of institutions of higher learning, conduct of exams and syllabus.

He expressed the view that exploitation in the garb of education could be checked only with substantial increase in teaching and operational standards of government educational institutions.

After formation of Telangana, the government is focussed on addressing issues sector wise with the aim to provide permanent solutions to long-term problems of people. The government had overcome power, drinking and irrigation water, agriculture, land grabbing, gambling and arrack problems that plagued people, he said.