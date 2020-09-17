Fatalities cross 1,000 in Telangana

HYDERABAD

17 September 2020 23:32 IST

But, doctors raise doubts over the veracity of numbers

The number of deaths in Telangana due to COVID-19 crossed 1,000 on September 16. Nine patients died on Wednesday, taking the toll to 1,005, according to the media bulletin issued by the Health department.

However, doctors who attend coronavirus patients at government hospitals expressed doubts about the veracity of the numbers. A report on this was published in these columns on August 3. But, senior Health officials, on multiple occasions, stressed that they are not hiding any numbers.

Apart from government hospitals, COVID deaths are recorded in corporate hospitals. The first COVID death in the State was reported on March 28. A 74-year-old man died at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. And the second death was reported on March 30.

Till May 17, COVID-19 deaths were intermittent. Thereafter, from May 18, COVID-19 patients died every day. The number of people who died in a day varied widely. However, in August, 9 or 10 deaths in a day was reported on 14 days, and nine out of 16 days (September 1-6) this month.

In fact, the High Court, on September 4, observed that the tally of nine to 10 deaths a day due to COVID-19 is unbelievable. The highest number of deaths in a day is 14.

While it took 95 days (March 2-June 4) to record the first 100 deaths, it took 8 to 16 days to cross the next set of 100 deaths.