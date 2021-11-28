Farmers bearing the brunt of KCR’s frustration: Eatala

HYDERABAD

28 November 2021 19:59 IST

‘CM still not over with Huzurabad bypoll loss’

BJP legislator from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender demanded the State government for immediate procurement of paddy.

While clarifying the Centre’s stand on paddy procurement from Telangana, he said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was well aware of the drawn agreements, was delaying the process on purpose as he was still not over with the Huzurabad bypoll result.

“KCR became desperate, impatient and is unable to deal with the frustration from TRS loss in Huzurabad. Now, farmers are bearing the brunt of his restlessness,” Mr. Rajender said while speaking to the media at Choutuppal and Suryapet, during his tour to Khammam.

The BJP leader said it was the Centre, in addition to providing the input, which has been procuring all the paddy from Telangana for the last seven years. It was also made clear and agreed by both Centre and State that only raw rice would be procured and no parboiled rice would be accepted.

“Why isn’t the rich State, as publicised by Chief Minister, unable to procure farmers’ produce now? Even after agreements, why did the State not make alternate measures with respect to paddy?” Mr. Rajender pointed.

Opining that KCR’s consecutive press meets and planned media comments to rebut the demands of the Opposition indicated frustration, the senior leader said that the State’s leader must keep aside politics and address farmers in their hour of need.