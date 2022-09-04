Farmer killed in lightning strike in Jagtial district

Special Correspondent JAGTIAL
September 04, 2022 19:34 IST

A farmer was killed after a lightning struck him at his agricultural field in Itikyal village of Raikal mandal, Jagtial district, on Sunday.

Police said that G Raji Reddy, 60, was struck dead by the lightning while he was engaged in agricultural operations in his farm. His wife, who was standing a few metres away, had a narrow escape. Raji Reddy died on the spot.

Meanwhile, several areas in Jagtial district witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Sunday. Intermittent showers lashed various other parts of the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district late on Sunday afternoon.

