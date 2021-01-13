Bhatti seeks special Assembly session against farm laws

Hyderabad

13 January 2021 23:39 IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to convene a special session of the Assembly to overrule the three farm laws of the Central government as has been done by five state governments including those ruled by the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala.

In a letter to the Chief Minister that was released to the media, Mr. Bhatti said even the Supreme Court had taken a serious note of the farm laws and the Central government’s inability to end the ongoing farmers’ agitation. “Since you have openly opposed the laws and also asked the TRS cadre to participate in the bandh on December 6, negating the laws in the State Assembly will put further pressure on the Central government,” he said.

Mr. Bhatti reminded how the Chief Minister had repeatedly said the laws were made to help the corporates at the cost of Telangana, and said the CM himself had spoken of calling a special session to overrule the Central laws. The CLP leader said he however was surprised by the sudden U-turn by the Chief Minister and subsequently withdrawing agriculture produce purchasing centres.

The CLP leader, who had been vocal opposing the new farm bill since they were passed, said the farm laws were also being opposed by the farmers across the country and the Congress led by AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had collected two crore signatures from the farmers and submitted them to the President.

The Congress had organised a series of protests in Telangana, including a mega tractor rally at Khammam, involving hundreds of farmers and farmers’ march and a relay fast at Indira Park.