Fake news spreaders trigger tension

KARIMNAGAR

24 October 2021 23:47 IST

Police are facing a fresh challenge in the form of ‘fake news’ spreaders in Huzurabad bypoll. Already, four First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered till Saturday over such instances.

These persons are creating fake news templates using the names of noted Telugu television news channels/newspaper with the statements of public representatives like a MP or a Minister. In once instance, they posted a statement in the name of Nizamabad MP Aravind Dharampuri with the logo of a Telugu newspaper.

“A person seeing this would mistakenly believe the statement having potential to trigger communal tension was made by the public representative,” Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana said. He clarified that the MP did not make any such statement.

Advertising

Advertising

In another instance, a template was created posting baseless news that authorities seized huge sums of money from BJP candidate Eatala Rajender using the logo of a TV news channel. In fact, no money was seized, the Commissioner stated. In yet another template, a fake news was being circulated stating that Minister Gangula Kamalakar accepted that State government was collecting more tax on gas cylinders.

The offenders are using social media to circulate these fake news. “With polling a week away, people would be naturally interested in learning political developments. Taking advantage of this, offenders are spreading false information creating differences,” the Commissioner explained.

The offenders are using mobile apps like Breaking News Photo Editor, News Paper Photo Frame, Breaking News Reporter Photo and Video and Breaking News Video Maker. “Some people used these apps to create pranks for entertainment. But the same are being used to create tensions now,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

One person was already detained in a case. Probe indicated that one of the fake news was created by a person in Hyderabad. Efforts are on catch all involved in the offences. Technical teams are engaged to identify, track and catch such persons, the Commissioner said.