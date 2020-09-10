Fake doctor arrested

Hyderabad

10 September 2020 23:48 IST

Accused impersonated as IPS officer also

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday by Rachakonda police for posing as a doctor without mandatory qualification.

The accused, Yedunuri Sandinti Teja Reddy alias Avinash Reddy, his father V Venkat Rao, and associate Bokudi Srinivas Rao were also arrested. The police seized memorandum of marks, provisional certificates, migration certificates, and convocation certificates of MBBS, BBA and MBA issued by various educational institutions and universities, ₹4.70 lakh in cash and two mobile phones from their possession.

Rachkonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat in a press release said that a few months ago, the prime accused approached COVID cell for volunteering in health check-up of migrants and police personnel,who were working at the check posts along with a team of other doctors.

Advertising

Advertising

"Subsequently, when cases were reported within the department, he assisted the COVID cell who were helping the personnel in home quarantine, as well as emergency treatment to the hospitalised police personnel," he said.

Teja Reddy got married in July and he misused his designated power by purchasing an SUV from a history sheeter in Medipally limits, Mr. Bhagwat said, and added that the accused affixed 'Govt. Vehicle' sticker. “This act led to suspecting him and after an inquiry, he along with two others was arrested from his residence in Boduppal on Thursday," the officer said.

In 2016, while he was doing his internship as junior DMO at a private hospital in Bengaluru after presenting fake certificates, he impersonated as an IPS officer and was held by the Bengaluru police.

Later, he came to Hyderabad and managed to work at several super speciality hospitals in the city.

"He has basic medical skills which he learnt from other medical practitioners during his internship, and nobody suspected him," Mr. Bhagwat said.

Further, by taking advantage of his surname 'YS' he introduced himself as a relative of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Apart from impersonating as an IPS officer and doctor, he indulged in several illegal activities in Hyderabad. “ Initially, he gave wide publicity of being highly influencial and having good acquaintance with senior IPS, IAS officers and prominent politicians. He also collected money from people on the pretext of solving land issues, and providing jobs in private and government sectors," Mr. Bhagwat said.

Moreover, he took a hand loan of ₹15 lakh from a few people and failed to return the money," the Commissioner said.