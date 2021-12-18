Fake certificate racket busted, two arrested

hyderabad

18 December 2021 21:52 IST

With the arrest of two persons, the Hyderabad city police claims to have busted a fake educational certificate racket and seized 222 fake certificates of various universities.

Acting on credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (Central Zone) team raided Cubez Overseas Education Services Private Limited at Babukhan Estate, Basheerbagh, found that they were were supplying fake educational certificates of Intermediate, Degree, B.Tech and other documents to candidates.

The accused are Syed Naveed alias Faisal (30), owner of the consultancy, and Syed Owais Ali (22), DTP Operator.

