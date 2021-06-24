Fathullaguda waste plant launch today

HYDERABAD

24 June 2021 22:32 IST

City’s second treatment and processing plant for recycling of construction and demolition waste is all ready for inauguration at Fathullaguda of Nagole on Friday.

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao will launch the plant at an event presided by the Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi amid a posse of other colleagues and dignitaries.

The first such plant had already been launched by the Minister at Jeedimetla last November. It earned fame as the biggest C&D waste treatment plant in South India and fifth biggest in the whole country, GHMC claimed through a press statement. Other than Hyderabad, C&D waste treatment plants exist in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat and Visakhapatnam The plant at Fathullaguda is equipped to treat 500 metric tonnes of debris per day. Thanks to the use of wet processing technology, the plant will not emanate any dust or pollutants, the note said.

C&D waste can be used in its raw form as low level filling, and sub-base for road construction. Further processing of the debris could yield products such as sand, recycled bricks, paver blocks, parking tiles and footpath tiles.

Construction debris to the tune of 13.35 lakh metric tonnes has been collected and dumped near Jeedimetla plant since April, 2018, while the Fathullaguda plant already has 7.97 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated waste for processing.

It is estimated that the city generates over 2,000 tonnes of C&D waste per day, which was earlier being dumped recklessly on the roadside and in lakes.

GHMC has organised special vehicles to collect such waste upon payment of ₹342 per metric tonne, so that it can be scientifically disposed of at the treatment plants, the note said.

Proposals are pending for establishment of more such plants on all corners of the city, to ease the logistics. Kotwalguda of Shamshabad is one more location where another plant is being mulled.