Exercise to identify land for medical, nursing colleges

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

08 June 2021 20:43 IST

The district administration has embarked on an exercise to identify suitable land for the newly sanctioned government medical college as well as nursing college in the tribal dominated district.

The State government’s recent decision to establish a medical college along with a nursing college in Kothagudem drew praise from all quarters.

The decision is expected to increase access to medical and nursing education besides expanding the healthcare services in the district.

Collector D Anudeep on Tuesday examined a site at the University College of Engineering (formerly Kothagudem School of Mines) located in survey number 405 about 6 km from the coal town of Kothagudem near old Palvancha for the proposed medical and nursing colleges.

He asked Revenue officials to demarcate boundaries for 30-to-50-acre land required for the medical and nursing college buildings so as to send the proposals to the government expeditiously.

The site is situated near the upcoming integrated Collectorate complex and ideally located between the district headquarters town of Kothagudem and the industrial hub of Palvancha, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, the Collector along with the Revenue and the Forest officials visited some lands in Lakshmidevipally gram panchayat in Palvancha mandal to identify a suitable site for setting up of the proposed food processing zone.